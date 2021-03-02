Patricia B. Sprouse
PULLMAN — Patricia B. Sprouse, 91, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Bender
Janet Bender, 85, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey F. Bly-VanTelt
Audrey F. Bly-VanTelt, 89, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Cordon L. Gilbert
LAPWAI — Cordon L. Gilbert, 73, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jon D. Maynard
Jon D. Maynard, 37, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Blackeagle
Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Blackeagle, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.