Patricia B. Sprouse

PULLMAN — Patricia B. Sprouse, 91, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Bender

Janet Bender, 85, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey F. Bly-VanTelt

Audrey F. Bly-VanTelt, 89, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Cordon L. Gilbert

LAPWAI — Cordon L. Gilbert, 73, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jon D. Maynard

Jon D. Maynard, 37, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Blackeagle

Kathleen “Kathy” Diane Blackeagle, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.