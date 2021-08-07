Alfred J. Amyotte
Alfred J. Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston, died Wed-nesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ila Jean Courtright
KENDRICK — Ila Jean Courtright, 79, of Kendrick, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rita M. Guerra-Huddleston
Rita M. Guerra-Huddleston, 60, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Frances S. Jennings
Frances S. Jennings, 83, of Clarkston, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.