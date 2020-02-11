Monte Garrison

Monte Garrison, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda S. Brooks

MOSCOW — Wanda S. Brooks, 100, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Stephen

CULDESAC — Sharon Stephen, 62, of Culdesac, died Sunday 9, 2020, at her home. Mountian View Funeral Home Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy A. McLain

PULLMAN — Peggy A. McLain, 71, of Colton, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jacob Nathaniel Haverkamp

Jacob Nathaniel Haverkamp, 22, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Carrie Jo Hines

Carrie Jo Hines, 47, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Irvin Schmidt

Irvin Schmidt, 89, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.