Monte Garrison
Monte Garrison, 80, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda S. Brooks
MOSCOW — Wanda S. Brooks, 100, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Stephen
CULDESAC — Sharon Stephen, 62, of Culdesac, died Sunday 9, 2020, at her home. Mountian View Funeral Home Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy A. McLain
PULLMAN — Peggy A. McLain, 71, of Colton, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jacob Nathaniel Haverkamp
Jacob Nathaniel Haverkamp, 22, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Carrie Jo Hines
Carrie Jo Hines, 47, of Clarkston, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Irvin Schmidt
Irvin Schmidt, 89, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.