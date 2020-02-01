Linda K. Elkins
MOSCOW — Linda K. Elkins, 67, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Espy McCallum
TROY — Charlotte Espy McCallum, 85, of Troy, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Bettie G. Kuther
BEND, Ore. — Bettie G. Kuther, 89, of Bend, Ore., and formerly of Ferdinand, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Bend. McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Corvallis, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.