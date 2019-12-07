Linda L. Wemhoff
EMMETT, Idaho — Linda L. Wemhoff, 62, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Greencreek, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Heather J. Floch
BURBANK, Wash. — Heather J. Floch, 76, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Burbank, Wash. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory L. DeVault
MOSCOW — Gregory L. DeVault, 64, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Eugene Gamet
PALOUSE — Richard Eugene Gamet, 79, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Palouse. Neptune Society Cremation Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry A. Flatt
GENESEE — Sherry A. Flatt, 67, of Genesee, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home in Genesee. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Kim Hayes
Bobby Kim Hayes, 92, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Helen M. Heidenreich
Helen M. Heidenreich, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Royal Plaza Care Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James P. Kiesler
James P. Kiesler, 75, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.