Linda L. Wemhoff

EMMETT, Idaho — Linda L. Wemhoff, 62, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Greencreek, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Heather J. Floch

BURBANK, Wash. — Heather J. Floch, 76, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Burbank, Wash. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory L. DeVault

MOSCOW — Gregory L. DeVault, 64, of Moscow, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Eugene Gamet

PALOUSE — Richard Eugene Gamet, 79, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Palouse. Neptune Society Cremation Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry A. Flatt

GENESEE — Sherry A. Flatt, 67, of Genesee, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at her home in Genesee. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Kim Hayes

Bobby Kim Hayes, 92, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Helen M. Heidenreich

Helen M. Heidenreich, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Royal Plaza Care Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James P. Kiesler

James P. Kiesler, 75, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.