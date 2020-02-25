Morris “Buck” Bailey
Morris “Buck” Bailey, 89, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip E. Young
COEUR D’ALENE — Phillip E. Young, 82, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael C. Carney
Michael C. Carney, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Oscar N. Almada
PULLMAN — Oscar N. Almada, 85, of Pullman, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Hillestad
VIOLA — Charles E. Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.