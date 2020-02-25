Morris “Buck” Bailey

Morris “Buck” Bailey, 89, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip E. Young

COEUR D’ALENE — Phillip E. Young, 82, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael C. Carney

Michael C. Carney, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Oscar N. Almada

PULLMAN — Oscar N. Almada, 85, of Pullman, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Hillestad

VIOLA — Charles E. Hillestad, 84, of Viola, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.