Lois M. Stewart
Lois M. Stewart, 97, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela D. Patterson
Pamela D. Patterson, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Dene Easley
PULLMAN — Carol Dene Easley, 74, of Newport, Wash., and formerly of Helena, Mont., and Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Chaney Anderson
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Beverly Chaney Anderson, 90, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Bellevue. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Helen A. Wilkins
KAMIAH — Helen A. Wilkins, 91, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Mae Downs
COEUR D’ALENE — Linda Mae Downs, 78, of Post Falls and formerly of St. Maries, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Chelsey M. Meckel
TROY — Chelsey M. Meckel, 34, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home in Troy. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.