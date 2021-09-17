Lois M. Stewart

Lois M. Stewart, 97, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela D. Patterson

Pamela D. Patterson, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Dene Easley

PULLMAN — Carol Dene Easley, 74, of Newport, Wash., and formerly of Helena, Mont., and Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Chaney Anderson

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Beverly Chaney Anderson, 90, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Bellevue. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Helen A. Wilkins

KAMIAH — Helen A. Wilkins, 91, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Mae Downs

COEUR D’ALENE — Linda Mae Downs, 78, of Post Falls and formerly of St. Maries, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.

Chelsey M. Meckel

TROY — Chelsey M. Meckel, 34, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her home in Troy. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.