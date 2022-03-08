Mary Anne Riener
COTTONWOOD — Mary Anne Riener, 88, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
James Whaley
James Whaley, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna M. Reincke
GRANGEVILLE — Donna M. Reincke, 80, of Elk City, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon McGee
Sharon McGee, 81, of Clarkston, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Glen D. Witters
Glen D. Witters, 84, of Clarkston, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.