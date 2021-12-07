Alexander Ostrowski
COTTONWOOD — Alexander Ostrowski, 91, of Kamiah, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Dean “Raven” Mason
KOOSKIA — Michael Dean “Raven” Mason, 38, of Kooskia, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Thomas Doherty
HARPSTER — Patrick Thomas Doherty, 73, of Elk City, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Harpster. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leola “Lee” R. Rush
MERIDIAN — Leola “Lee” R. Rush, 87, of Meridian, formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her home. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City is in charge of arrangements.
Wendy F. Elder
Wendy F. Elder, 69, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lester Zeke West
KOOSKIA — Lester “Zeke” West, 90, of Kooskia, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kyle Robert Marr
KOOSKIA — Kyle Robert Marr, 32, of Roseville, Calif., died Saturday Dec. 4, 2021, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vera M. Finnell
Vera M. Finnell, 95, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Prestige Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Lewis Morgan
Richard Lewis Morgan, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.