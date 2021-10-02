Syble Ann Beardslee

SPOKANE — Syble Ann Beardslee, 75, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Spokane. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Julie A. Huff

Julie A. Huff, 50 of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Barry W. Fletcher

PULLMAN — Barry W. Fletcher, 68, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jeannine L. Goodall

POST FALLS — Jeannine L. Goodall, 92, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jonathan McPherson

Jonathan McPherson, 40, of Peck, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, near Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Riddle

Bruce Riddle, 57, of Bayview, Idaho, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Nilson

Richard A. Nilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.