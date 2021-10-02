Syble Ann Beardslee
SPOKANE — Syble Ann Beardslee, 75, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Spokane. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Julie A. Huff
Julie A. Huff, 50 of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barry W. Fletcher
PULLMAN — Barry W. Fletcher, 68, of Pullman, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jeannine L. Goodall
POST FALLS — Jeannine L. Goodall, 92, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan McPherson
Jonathan McPherson, 40, of Peck, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, near Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Riddle
Bruce Riddle, 57, of Bayview, Idaho, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard A. Nilson
Richard A. Nilson, 87, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.