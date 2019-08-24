William Harold Jones
SPOKANE — William Harold Jones, 78, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Maurer
Virginia L. Maurer, 97, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary C. Hill
Mary C. Hill, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia A. Acey
Virginia A. Acey, 88, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Thais M. Spickard
Thais M. Spickard, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.