Stanley R. Bischoff
PALOUSE — Stanley R. Bischoff, 78, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his Palouse home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.
Polly A. Koepp
Polly A. Koepp, 73, of Kendrick, died Thursday, Dec. 16 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David J. Welch
David J. Welch, 68, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James D. Hampton
James D. Hampton, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert A. Vincent
Robert A. Vincent, 54, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.