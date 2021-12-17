Stanley R. Bischoff

PALOUSE — Stanley R. Bischoff, 78, of Palouse, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at his Palouse home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.

Polly A. Koepp

Polly A. Koepp, 73, of Kendrick, died Thursday, Dec. 16 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David J. Welch

David J. Welch, 68, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James D. Hampton

James D. Hampton, 79, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Vincent

Robert A. Vincent, 54, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.