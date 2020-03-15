Randy W. Merrill

WINCHESTER — Randy W. Merrill, 50, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David W. King

David W. King, 93, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Violet L. Wenstrom

Violet L. Wenstrom, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you