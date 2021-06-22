John A. Mock
John A. Mock, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jean H. Zenner
Jean H. Zenner, 91, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Royal Plaza Heath and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jean C. Hottinger
CRAIGMONT — Jean C. Hottinger, 73, of Craigmont, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald D. Henson
PULLMAN — Gerald D. Henson, 73, of Moscow, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda J. Lyon
PULLMAN — Wanda J. Lyon, 69, of Pullman, died June 20, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Don L. Comstock
MOSCOW — Don L. Comstock, 92, of Potlatch, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Helen A. Lombard
Helen A. Lombard, 78, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Larry R. Lehtola
POST FALLS — Larry R Lehtola, 71, of Grangeville, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.