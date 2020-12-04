Carol Thomas

Carol Thomas, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian L. Wren

Vivian L. Wren, 91 of Lewiston died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip D. Bogle

COTTONWOOD — Phillip D. Bogle, 69, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur John Heitstuman

Arthur John Heitstuman, 89, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas A. Olsen

Douglas A. Olsen, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kris Marie Hazelbaker

Kris Marie Hazelbaker, 43, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.