Carol Thomas
Carol Thomas, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian L. Wren
Vivian L. Wren, 91 of Lewiston died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip D. Bogle
COTTONWOOD — Phillip D. Bogle, 69, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur John Heitstuman
Arthur John Heitstuman, 89, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas A. Olsen
Douglas A. Olsen, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kris Marie Hazelbaker
Kris Marie Hazelbaker, 43, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.