Cynthia L. Prater

Cynthia L. Prater, 62, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bradly Ross

Bradly Ross, 64, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Jacobus

Debra Jacobus, 70, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Linda M. Hazelbaker

Linda M. Hazelbaker, 69, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael P. Warwick

Michael P. Warwick, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you