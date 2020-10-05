Cynthia L. Prater
Cynthia L. Prater, 62, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bradly Ross
Bradly Ross, 64, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Jacobus
Debra Jacobus, 70, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda M. Hazelbaker
Linda M. Hazelbaker, 69, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael P. Warwick
Michael P. Warwick, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.