Karen V. Kelly

Karen V. Kelly, 73, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Earl Cox

Earl Cox, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald H. Bielenberg

Ronald H. Bielenberg, 76, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Koller

Roger Koller, 69, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Richardson Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene A. Taylor

Darlene A. Taylor, 82, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bridget K. Yochum

Bridget K. Yochum, 94, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard C. Meyerhoff

Richard C. Meyerhoff, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.