Karen V. Kelly
Karen V. Kelly, 73, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Earl Cox
Earl Cox, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald H. Bielenberg
Ronald H. Bielenberg, 76, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Koller
Roger Koller, 69, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Richardson Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene A. Taylor
Darlene A. Taylor, 82, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bridget K. Yochum
Bridget K. Yochum, 94, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard C. Meyerhoff
Richard C. Meyerhoff, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.