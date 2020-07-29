Elizabeth Lithgow
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Elizabeth Lithgow, 83, of Spirit Lake, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Spirit Lake. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Ann Papineau
MOSCOW — Shirley Ann Papineau, 86, of Moscow, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sara Alway
Sara Alway, 76, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Roos
Barbara A. Roos, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.