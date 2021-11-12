Patrick F. Laney
Patrick F. Laney, 69, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Lathem
Robert “Bob” Lathem, 40, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Gehring
James “Jim” Gehring, 93, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.