Martha F. Gustin
Martha F. Gustin, 67, of Kooskia, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Clark
YAKIMA — Barbara Jean Clark, 84, of Yakima, formerly of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 7, 2021, at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis L. Foutch
Dennis L. Foutch, 80, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
V. Gary Peavey
V. Gary Peavey, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Generations at Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Merna C. Gehring
SPOKANE — Merna C. Gehring, 77, of Cottonwood, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.