Donald J. Irvine
Donald J. Irvine, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Leonard
MOSCOW — Lois Leonard, 99, of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry Lidean
COEUR D’ALENE — Sherry Lidean, 66, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.