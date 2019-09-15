Frieda L. Clayton
Frieda L. Clayton, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Linda D. Weller
Linda D. Weller, 72, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David R. Mosman
NEZPERCE — David R. Mosman, 58, of Nezperce, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home. Accent Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Vernie E. “Gene” Perrigo
LAPWAI — Vernie E. “Gene” Perrigo, 74, of Lapwai, died Sept. 13, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.