Lester V. Howell

Lester V. Howell, 94, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Jacobs

PULLMAN — Robert J. Jacobs, 84, of Moscow and Genesee, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Earl A. Limbaugh

GRANGEVILLE — Earl A. Limbaugh, 73, of Stites, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Gene Patterson

Robert Gene Patterson, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Norman Martin

Norman Martin, 95, of Lewiston and formerly of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Rosina Burklund

Alice Rosina Burklund, 86, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Pretige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Robin Kay Kammeyer

PULLMAN — Robin Kay Kammeyer, 61, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette R. Rod

MOSCOW — Jeanette R. Rod, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.