Lester V. Howell
Lester V. Howell, 94, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert J. Jacobs
PULLMAN — Robert J. Jacobs, 84, of Moscow and Genesee, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Earl A. Limbaugh
GRANGEVILLE — Earl A. Limbaugh, 73, of Stites, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Gene Patterson
Robert Gene Patterson, 94, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Norman Martin
Norman Martin, 95, of Lewiston and formerly of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Rosina Burklund
Alice Rosina Burklund, 86, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Pretige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Kay Kammeyer
PULLMAN — Robin Kay Kammeyer, 61, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette R. Rod
MOSCOW — Jeanette R. Rod, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.