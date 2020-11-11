Datius Howard Albert
Datius Howard Albert, 39, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Epstein
PULLMAN — Sandra Epstein, 85, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Regency Assisted Living. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard Gene Derry
Leonard Gene Derry, 63, of Lewiston, died this past weekend at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.