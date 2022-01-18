Jerry Arnold
PULLMAN — Jerry Arnold, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living. Corbeill Funeral Home (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Mae Hanson
PULLMAN — Donna Mae Hanson, 87, of Pullman, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home (formerly Kimball Funeral Home) of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Charmain L. Andrews
Charmain L. Andrews,78, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Joesph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna L. Smith
Deanna L. Smith, 76, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edmond R. Waltari
ASOTIN — Edmond R. Waltari, 78, of Asotin, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Freda M. Francis
Freda M. Francis, 94, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.