Philip Gordon Church

Philip Gordon Church, 63, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur D. Partridge

MOSCOW — Arthur D. Partridge, 93, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janet L. Rumford

DEARY — Janet L. Rumford, 75, of Deary, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donna P. Pollock

Donna P. Pollock, 69, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

William W. “Willie” Lindstrom

William W. “Willie” Lindstrom, 90, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lillian Mary Amundson

SPOKANE — Lillian Mary Amundson, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.