Philip Gordon Church
Philip Gordon Church, 63, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur D. Partridge
MOSCOW — Arthur D. Partridge, 93, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Janet L. Rumford
DEARY — Janet L. Rumford, 75, of Deary, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donna P. Pollock
Donna P. Pollock, 69, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
William W. “Willie” Lindstrom
William W. “Willie” Lindstrom, 90, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian Mary Amundson
SPOKANE — Lillian Mary Amundson, 84, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.