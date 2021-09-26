Edward Thomas James

Edward Thomas James, 59, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dedee M. Blue

OROFINO — Dedee M. Blue, 89, of Kamiah, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Leona M. Mattoon

Leona M. Mattoon, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Serenity Place Residential in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Martin

Patricia A. Martin, 75, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Rhoda C. Hamm

GRANGEVILLE — Rhoda C. Hamm, 95 of Grangeville, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.