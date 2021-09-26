Edward Thomas James
Edward Thomas James, 59, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dedee M. Blue
OROFINO — Dedee M. Blue, 89, of Kamiah, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation in Orofino. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Leona M. Mattoon
Leona M. Mattoon, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Serenity Place Residential in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Martin
Patricia A. Martin, 75, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rhoda C. Hamm
GRANGEVILLE — Rhoda C. Hamm, 95 of Grangeville, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.