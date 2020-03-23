Betty Parker

Betty Parker, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barney “Tommy” Rogers

Barney “Tommy” Rogers, 58, of Grangeville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.

Cary D. Moser

Cary D. Moser, 70, of Elk City, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.

Nancy L. Gorney

Nancy L. Gorney, 87, of Grangeville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.