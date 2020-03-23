Betty Parker
Betty Parker, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barney “Tommy” Rogers
Barney “Tommy” Rogers, 58, of Grangeville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.
Cary D. Moser
Cary D. Moser, 70, of Elk City, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville.
Nancy L. Gorney
Nancy L. Gorney, 87, of Grangeville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.