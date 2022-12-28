Duane Clarence Watson
Duane Clarence Watson, 65, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Duane Clarence Watson
Makayla D. Murphy
PULLMAN — Makayla D. Murphy, 23, of Pullman, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanne L. Holstad
PULLMAN — Jeanne L. Holstad, 92, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald L. Crow
OROFINO — Gerald L. Crow, 88, of Orofino, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
George W. Brown Sr.
George W. Brown Sr., 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Arlen Nicholson
Arlen Nicholson, 89, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Paula D. Siple
PULLMAN — Paula D. Siple, 68, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor Bingman
MOSCOW — Eleanor Bingman, 95, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Helen L. Gibbs-Anderson
OROFINO — Helen L. Gibbs-Anderson, 62, of Orofino, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
James ‘Jim’ A. Cole
James “Jim” A. Cole, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
