Charlotte L. Troy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Charlotte L. Troy, 82, of Springfield, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Springfield. Andreason’s Cremation & Burial Service of Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Simmons
Jean Simmons, 87, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Allen J. McNerney
Allen J. McNerney, 79, of Kendrick, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mark L. Miller
MOSCOW — Mark L. Miller, 64, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene J. Millard
Marlene J. Millard, 83, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Lee Martin Sr.
Thomas Lee Martin Sr., 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis L. Turnbull
Dennis L. Turnbull, 74, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.