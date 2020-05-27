Robert “Bob” Wilcox
NEZPERCE — Robert “Bob” Wilcox, 44, of Nezperce/Kamiah, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Eddie R. Hosley
KENDRICK — Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty I. Kansteiner
Betty I. Kansteiner, 94, of Clarkston, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” H. Ziegenfuss
James “Jim” H. Ziegenfuss, 72, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.