Robert “Bob” Wilcox

NEZPERCE — Robert “Bob” Wilcox, 44, of Nezperce/Kamiah, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Eddie R. Hosley

KENDRICK — Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty I. Kansteiner

Betty I. Kansteiner, 94, of Clarkston, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James “Jim” H. Ziegenfuss

James “Jim” H. Ziegenfuss, 72, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.