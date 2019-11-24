Myrna L. Long

GRANGEVILLE — Myrna L. Long, 82, of Nezperce, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Judy M. Osborne

Judy M. Osborne, 63, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carris L. Morton

Carris L. Morton, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Monty G. Shaw

Monty G. Shaw, 83, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jane V Martin

Jane V. Martin, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

