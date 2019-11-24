Myrna L. Long
GRANGEVILLE — Myrna L. Long, 82, of Nezperce, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Judy M. Osborne
Judy M. Osborne, 63, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Tri-State Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carris L. Morton
Carris L. Morton, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Monty G. Shaw
Monty G. Shaw, 83, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jane V Martin
Jane V. Martin, 86, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.