Hazel D. Candler
KENDRICK — Hazel D. Candler, 87, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carl Ray
Carl Ray, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Arlene Fleshman
BOTHELL, Wash. — Arlene Fleshman, 94, of Bothell, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Chateau Bothell Landing. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Ann Kernan
SEATTLE — Kathryn Ann Kernan, 66, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Elemental Cremation & Burial of Seattle is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Arnzen
COTTONWOOD — Larry Arnzen, 76, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.