Hazel D. Candler

KENDRICK — Hazel D. Candler, 87, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Ray

Carl Ray, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene Fleshman

BOTHELL, Wash. — Arlene Fleshman, 94, of Bothell, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Chateau Bothell Landing. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Ann Kernan

SEATTLE — Kathryn Ann Kernan, 66, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Elemental Cremation & Burial of Seattle is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Arnzen

COTTONWOOD — Larry Arnzen, 76, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.