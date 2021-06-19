Gary L. Largent
COEUR D’ALENE — Gary L. Largent, 88, of Moscow, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Timmy Olson
DEARY — Timmy Olson, 75, of Deary, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home in Deary. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Florence E. Monniere
Florence E. Monniere, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ben G. Seubert
Ben G. Seubert, 98, of Lewiston, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Generations Senior Living at Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.