Micheal Kent Bare
Micheal Kent Bare, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack D. Adams
Jack D. Adams, 83, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jessandra V. Love
Jessandra V. Love, 50, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Fern L. Braseth
CALDWELL — Fern L. Braseth, 90, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind in Caldwell. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.