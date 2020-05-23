Jerry Price
Jerry Price, 87, of Clarkston, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Avis Hazelbaker Lee
Avis Hazelbaker Lee, 58, of Clarkston, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonita Watters
Bonita Watters, 68, of Lewiston, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jody J. Carson
WINCHESTER — Jody J. Carson, 59, of Clarkston, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.