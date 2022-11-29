John H. Rossiter
PULLMAN — John H. Rossiter, 74, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Denise Smith
Denise Smith, 72, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
George Alderman
MOSCOW — George Alderman, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David Hudson
MOSCOW — David Hudson, 67, of Moscow, died Friday Nov. 25, 2022, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Main
OROFINO — Ethel Main, 95, of Orofino, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Stout
John M. Stout, 72, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald W. Thornton
Donald W. Thornton, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Generations at Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Threasa M. Fuhs
Threasa M. Fuhs, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Ruddell
Russell Ruddell, 65, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling arrangements.
Faron C. Beierle
Faron C. Beierle, 60, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jacquline L. ‘Jackie’ Brammer
GIFFORD — Jacquline L. “Jackie” Brammer, 93, of Gifford, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ Miller
MISSOULA — Robert “Bob” Miller, 67, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Missoula, Mont. Just Cremation Montana of Missoula is in charge of arrangements.
