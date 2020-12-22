Roberta N. Etcheverry
PULLMAN — Roberta N. Etcheverry, 83, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Kimani’s Adult Family Home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Melody K. Johnson-Lynch
SPOKANE — Melody K. Johnson-Lynch, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Medical Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donna “Carole” Talbott
Donna “Carole” Talbott, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in her home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenny Bradford
Kenny Bradford, 46, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” Rhoads
MOSCOW — Richard “Dick” Rhoads, 86, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James S. Thornton
James S. Thornton, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald R. Brackelsberg
COEUR D’ALENE — Ronald R. Brackelsberg, 75, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at The Schneidmiller Hospice House. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.