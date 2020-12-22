Roberta N. Etcheverry

PULLMAN — Roberta N. Etcheverry, 83, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Kimani’s Adult Family Home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Melody K. Johnson-Lynch

SPOKANE — Melody K. Johnson-Lynch, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Medical Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Donna “Carole” Talbott

Donna “Carole” Talbott, 76, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in her home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Kenny Bradford

Kenny Bradford, 46, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard “Dick” Rhoads

MOSCOW — Richard “Dick” Rhoads, 86, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James S. Thornton

James S. Thornton, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald R. Brackelsberg

COEUR D’ALENE — Ronald R. Brackelsberg, 75, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at The Schneidmiller Hospice House. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.