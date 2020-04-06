Lloyd J. Brooks
Lloyd J. Brooks, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston home is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Jean Miles
Norma Jean Miles, 90, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roy Takeda Sr.
Roy Takeda Sr., 93, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Douglas Maxwell
John Douglas Maxwell, 68, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Katherine Harmony House in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wilfred James Meshisnek Jr.
Wilfred James Meshisnek Jr., 77, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.