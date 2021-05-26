Robert Louis Britt
Robert Louis Britt, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wanda E. Carey
Wanda E. Carey, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy A. Mader
Dorothy A. Mader, 93, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Walter M. Clark
PULLMAN — Walter M. Clark, 71, of Pullman, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Trelawny J. Bruce
OROFINO — Trelawny J. Bruce, 78, of Orofino, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Margie Hall
RICHLAND — Margie Hall, 88, of Pasco, and formerly of Potlatch and Pullman, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.