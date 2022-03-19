Ona Fuller
HARPSTER — Ona Fuller, 79, of Harpster, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Hartman
STITES — James Hartman, 70, of Stites, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health of Cottonwood. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David Ray Morse
KOOSKIA — David Ray Morse, 85, of Kooskia, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Stockton
KAMIAH — Alice Stockton, 89, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Health of Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Clayton Baker
KAMIAH — Clayton Baker, 86, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.