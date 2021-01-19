Ellen Jane Babino
Ellen Jane Babino, 93, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Duclos
COTTONWOOD — Henry Duclos, 88, of Cottonwood, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Elouise Pierce
Elouise Pierce, 72, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Damon Walter Hayes
Damon Walter Hayes, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory Dean Engel
Gregory Dean Engel, 67, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Carter Biggs Sr.
Randy Carter Biggs Sr., 67, of Clarkston, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.