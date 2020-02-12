Catherine June Kelly
Catherine June Kelly, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Archie E. Neal
PULLMAN — Archie E. Neal, 85, of Garfield, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
John Michael Minden
COEUR D’ALENE — John Michael Minden, 72, of Post Falls, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kootenai Health of Idaho. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.