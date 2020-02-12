Catherine June Kelly

Catherine June Kelly, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Archie E. Neal

PULLMAN — Archie E. Neal, 85, of Garfield, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

John Michael Minden

COEUR D’ALENE — John Michael Minden, 72, of Post Falls, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kootenai Health of Idaho. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.