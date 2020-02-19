Timothy J. Gendreau
PULLMAN — Timothy J. Gendreau, 58, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Ann Kehoe
MOSCOW — Sharon Ann Kehoe, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Nita K. Blimka
COLFAX — Nita K. Blimka, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Whitman Health and Rehabilitation Center in Colfax. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Katheryn Hubbart
Mary Katheryn Hubbart, 89, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.