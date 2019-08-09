Judith Y. Carson
GRANGEVILLE — Judith Y. Carson, 78, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy Schmidt
BOISE — Dorothy Schmidt, 91, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin T. Kimber
GRANGEVILLE — Kevin T. Kimber, 50, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.