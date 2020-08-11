Donald H. “Jesse” James
Donald H. “Jesse” James, 65, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Allen Nowling
MOSCOW — Allen Nowling, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Vincent Earl Dressel
Vincent Earl Dressel, 95, of Lewiston, died, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.