Armella Haener

BOISE — Armella Haener, 93, of Boise and formerly of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Regency Columbia Village in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Luella M. Frey

MOSCOW — Luella M. Frey, 88, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

David Law

GENESEE — David Law, 58, of Genesee, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas E. Foster

ST. MARIES — Thomas E. Foster, 71, of Fernwood, Idaho, and formerly of St. Maries, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Benewah Community Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Richard Workman

Charles Richard Workman, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.