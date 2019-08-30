Armella Haener
BOISE — Armella Haener, 93, of Boise and formerly of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Regency Columbia Village in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Luella M. Frey
MOSCOW — Luella M. Frey, 88, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David Law
GENESEE — David Law, 58, of Genesee, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas E. Foster
ST. MARIES — Thomas E. Foster, 71, of Fernwood, Idaho, and formerly of St. Maries, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Benewah Community Hospital. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Richard Workman
Charles Richard Workman, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.