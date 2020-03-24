Beverly J. Williams
PULLMAN — Beverly J. Williams, 91, of Pullman, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gene “Scott” Brown
Gene “Scott” Brown, 79, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Advance Health Care of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Barbara Williams
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Jackie Barbara Williams, 86, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Snellville, Ga. Premier Crematory LLC of Conyers, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Wade L. Richie
Wade L. Richie, 64, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.