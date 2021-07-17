Clinton F. Reese
Clinton F. Reese, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Crane
Mary L. Crane, 76, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bob Edward Courtney
Bob Edward Courtney, 96, of Clarkston, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.