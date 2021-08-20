Richard G. Farrington
LENORE — Richard G. Farrington, 80, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Cash
GRANGEVILLE — Robert “Bob” Cash, 63, of White Bird, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen E. Hasenoehrl
SPOKANE — Kathleen E. Hasenoehrl, 67, of Culdesac, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Multicare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.